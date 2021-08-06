News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Men jailed over massive cocaine factory at scrapyard

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:43 AM August 6, 2021   
Christopher Southart, left, and Kevin Parr

Christopher Southart, left, and Kevin Parr have been jailed for their roles in the drugs factory - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Two men who were involved in the production of cocaine at a drug factory based at a Suffolk scrapyard have been given jail sentences totalling more than 12 years.

Police officers who raided a container at the Camperdown scrapyard in Flowton discovered Christopher Southart next to a workbench, where he had been cutting and packaging cocaine, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Officers also found two blocks of cocaine, each weighing a kilo and each worth £20,000 to £25,000. 

One of the blocks had a Mercedes logo embossed on it, said Peter Gair, prosecuting.

He said the estimated potential profit from the operation was around £130,000.

Police also raided the home of Kevin Parr in Alexander Road, Harwich and found nine kilos of benzocaine which was used as a cutting agent and one kilo of cannabis.

Southart, 35, of Valley Road, Harwich, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and was jailed for 98 months.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dog-friendly pub set to reopen in east Suffolk after major revamp
  2. 2 Film crews begin shooting Amazon show in Suffolk village
  3. 3 A12 reopens after serious collision
  1. 4 Man dies in two-car crash on A12
  2. 5 'There won't be a better group of strikers in the league' - Jeffers on Town's firepower
  3. 6 Our Ipswich Town predictions: Top scorer, best player, where they'll finish and more
  4. 7 Covid-19 outbreak at hotel 'goes back to Latitude' - but guests not pinged
  5. 8 Family 'devastated' after elderly man's Reliant Robin tipped over
  6. 9 GP warns of 'Latitude effect' as cases rise among young people
  7. 10 Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk

Parr, 60, was found guilty after a trial of conspiracy to supply cocaine and he admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis. He was jailed for 54 months.

A third defendant, Paul Fenton, 56, of Loraine Way, Bramford, admitted permitting premises to be used for the production of class A drugs.

He was given a 24-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, a rehabilitation requirement and ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said undercover officers were watching Southart on September 11, 2019, and saw him leave Parr's home in Harwich carrying an orange Sainsbury's carrier bag and drive away in a Range Rover.

He was followed to the Camperdown Pit scrapyard, which was owned by Fenton, and was seen going into a large shipping container at the site

Officers from the cyber, intelligence and serious organised crime directorate then swooped and arrested Southart and Fenton,

The officers then went to Parr's home and discovered around £6,000 worth of cannabis along with the benzocaine in a cupboard at his home.

Gemma Rose, for Southart, said there were others above him in the conspiracy and his involvement had been brief.

Richard Conley, for Parr, described his client as having a number of vulnerabilities and said his home had been used as a convenient storage place. 

“He appreciated there was something fishy about the benzocaine but he hadn’t joined up the dots and realised it was part of a bigger enterprise,” said Mr Conley.

Babergh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul Cook has ruled George Edmundson out of Saturday's game with Morecambe

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Edmundson ruled out as Cook discusses 'four, five or six' more transfers

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Andy Abbott Column September 30th 2014 Farewell September and welcome the autumn. Autumn by the

Environment News

Swimmers report sickness symptoms after dip in Suffolk river

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Owners Chris and Hayley. The Three Kings pub in Fornham is opening Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk pub reopens with exclusive Champagne carvery 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Weerts warehouse takes shape on the A14 in Suffolk

Commercial Property

Suffolk enjoys warehousing boom as more businesses flock to region

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon