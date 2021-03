Published: 2:46 PM March 17, 2021

Last night these freezers were dumped near to Hundon, Suffolk - Credit: Haverhill Police

A road was partially blocked last night after freezers were dumped near Hundon.

Haverhill police said the dumpers were "cold-hearted criminals" on Twitter at 12am.

West Suffolk District Council has been made aware.

For a fee, the council can collect and dispose of large electrical items such as fridges or washing machines as part of its bulky items service.