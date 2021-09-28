News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Food bank donations stolen from church

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:45 PM September 28, 2021   
The theft took place from St Peter's church in Palgrave

The theft took place from St Peter's church in Palgrave - Credit: Google Maps

A 'large quantity' of donations set for food banks have been stolen from a Palgrave church.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary that took place at St Peter's Church in the Green, in Palgrave, near Diss, on Sunday, September 26 between 3pm and 9pm. 

The items had been collected for the community's harvest festival, and were going to be donated to local food banks. 

Police would like to encourage all communities to be vigilant especially if similar events are taking place.

If you know who was responsible for this incident, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/53876/21


