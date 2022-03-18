Ford Transit van stolen from outside Sudbury home

A blue Transit van has been stolen from Middleton Road in Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

A Ford Transit van has been stolen from a a driveway outside a home in Sudbury.

The incident happened at some point between 4.30pm on Wednesday and 10pm on Thursday, Suffolk police said.

Police said the van was parked outside a home in Middleton Road in the town.

The registration of the blue Ford Transit van is EF14 OSC.

Anyone who saw the van being taken or has any information about the theft should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/16191/22.

