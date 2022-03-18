News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Ford Transit van stolen from outside Sudbury home

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:27 AM March 18, 2022
A blue Transit van has been stolen from Middleton Road in Sudbury

A blue Transit van has been stolen from Middleton Road in Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

A Ford Transit van has been stolen from a a driveway outside a home in Sudbury.

The incident happened at some point between 4.30pm on Wednesday and 10pm on Thursday, Suffolk police said.

Police said the van was parked outside a home in Middleton Road in the town.

The registration of the blue Ford Transit van is EF14 OSC.

Anyone who saw the van being taken or has any information about the theft should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/16191/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

Rox Marjoram and Jake Bennett-Day at Vino Gusto

Food and Drink

New three-storey wine shop opens in Suffolk's 'foodiest' town

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
The team at The Unruly Pig. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Food and Drink

East Suffolk gastropub scoops another accolade for its Sunday lunches

Tom Swindles

person
Copyright Anglia Picture Agencywww.angliapictureagency.co.uk

Golf

Family-run hotel and golf course up for sale as owners look to retire

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Police in Suffolk have closed flats in Bury St Edmunds after persistent anti-social behaviour and drug related criminality

Suffolk Constabulary

Closure order on Bury St Edmunds flats after crackdown on drug activity

Tom Swindles

person