News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Gang alleged to have attacked man with weapons including samurai sword

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:30 AM November 6, 2021
Sin Bar owner Shabbir Khan appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich (stock image)

Kwasi Jacobs, Jerome Greaves, Keon Graham and a teen have been charged over the alleged attack - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three men and a teenager have been charged with violent disorder in Felixstowe after allegedly attacking a man with weapons - including a samurai sword, a machete and a hammer. 

Kwasi Jacobs, 43, Jerome Greaves, 21, and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday to face charges relating to the incident, which allegedly happened last year. 

A fourth defendant, Keon Graham, 21, of no fixed address, who is also charged with violent disorder and possessing offensive weapons, did not attend the hearing. 

It is alleged the three men and a youth attacked a man in Felixstowe on December 28, 2020, while carrying the various weapons. 

Jacobs, of Grimwade Street, Ipswich, pleaded not guilty to violent disorder and possessing offensive weapons. 

Greaves, of Highfield Road, Felixstowe, and the 17-year-old, from Ipswich, both did not enter pleas to violent disorder and possessing offensive weapons at the hearing. 

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to the crown court. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Illuminated Garden Trail to turn Suffolk estate into winter wonderland
  2. 2 'We've loved every minute': Owners call time on 'dream' furniture business
  3. 3 Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper swapped catching balls to criminals
  1. 4 Boy, 10, dies in Ipswich after being found 'unresponsive' by mum
  2. 5 'An amazing horse': Queen's Suffolk Punch put to sleep after injury
  3. 6 Football fever grips Sudbury ahead of 'massive' FA Cup clash
  4. 7 'A bit dismissive of us' - Latics boss Curle 'disappointed' with Cook
  5. 8 Environment Agency issue flood alerts in parts of Suffolk and Essex
  6. 9 Crash on the A14 just outside Ipswich causes delays
  7. 10 Big promise, getting angry and stats not lying - The Sam Morsy effect

Jacobs, Greaves and the teenager will appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on December 3 - while Graham will appear before magistrates on November 10. 

Jacobs was remanded in custody while Greaves and the teenager were released on conditional bail. 

Suffolk Magistrates Court
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A1302 in Bury is one of Suffolks slowest roads PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Slowest A road in Suffolk revealed

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Harriet Aitchison serves a customer a coffee in the new café area.

Pubs

East Suffolk village pub creates community cafe and shop hub

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia train

Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia's franchise has ended as new era beckons for rail

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
A convoy of motorcycles led the procession in memory of Alexander Loosemore-Enfield.

'He transformed our lives' - Superheroes assemble in send off to Alexander

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon