Gang alleged to have attacked man with weapons including samurai sword

Kwasi Jacobs, Jerome Greaves, Keon Graham and a teen have been charged over the alleged attack - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three men and a teenager have been charged with violent disorder in Felixstowe after allegedly attacking a man with weapons - including a samurai sword, a machete and a hammer.

Kwasi Jacobs, 43, Jerome Greaves, 21, and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday to face charges relating to the incident, which allegedly happened last year.

A fourth defendant, Keon Graham, 21, of no fixed address, who is also charged with violent disorder and possessing offensive weapons, did not attend the hearing.

It is alleged the three men and a youth attacked a man in Felixstowe on December 28, 2020, while carrying the various weapons.

Jacobs, of Grimwade Street, Ipswich, pleaded not guilty to violent disorder and possessing offensive weapons.

Greaves, of Highfield Road, Felixstowe, and the 17-year-old, from Ipswich, both did not enter pleas to violent disorder and possessing offensive weapons at the hearing.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to the crown court.

Jacobs, Greaves and the teenager will appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on December 3 - while Graham will appear before magistrates on November 10.

Jacobs was remanded in custody while Greaves and the teenager were released on conditional bail.