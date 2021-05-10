News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Search for man after girl, 10, accosted at B&M store in Stowmarket

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:46 PM May 10, 2021   
A 10-year-old girl was approached by a man in Stowmarket - Credit: Archant

A 10-year-old girl was accosted by a man at a B&M store in Stowmarket, with police appealing for witnesses. 

The accosting took place at around 7pm on Friday, May 7 at the B&M store in Milton Road South. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a male approached a young girl, aged 10, and told her that her parents were calling her and that she was to go with him. 

The girl managed to run away from the man. 

The male has been described as white, 18 to 30 years old, with blonde curly hair, long enough to be tucked behind his ears.

He was wearing black trousers and red trainers or trainers with some red on them. 

Anyone who has had a similar experience in the area recently or has knowledge of the suspect should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/23753/21.


