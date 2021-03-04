News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Girl, 17, suffers cuts and bruises in suspected BB weapon attack

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:44 AM March 4, 2021   
Police officers at the scene of the incident in Leiston

Police officers at the scene of the incident in Leiston - Credit: Pete Kyle

Two teenagers have been arrested after a 17-year-old girl suffered cuts and bruises from allegedly being struck by pellets from a BB weapon in Leiston.

The incident happened in the Heath View area of the town at around 2.20pm on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

Several police cars were seen parked along Saxmundham Road, to the west of Leiston, shortly after the incident.

Officers arrived to discover the girl had suffered a cut to the shin, bruising in her left underarm and damage to her coat.

She did not require ambulance treatment for her injuries.

Two boys, aged 14 and 16, were arrested a short while later on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent and taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning.

It is thought that the victim and the suspects are known to each other.

The boys were later released from police custody, pending further enquiries.

