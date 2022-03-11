Golf clubs worth £600 stolen in west Suffolk

The golf clubs that have been stolen following a break-in in west Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk Police

Golf clubs worth about £600 have been stolen from a garage in west Suffolk.

The incident happened during the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, February 16 at an address in Helions Park Gardens in Haverhill.

A garage and a shed were both entered and a black C100 mountain bike with aqua blue writing and 27in wheels was stolen.

Thieves also took a red, white and black Titleist golf bag containing 10 clubs.

Both items are valued at about £600 each.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who believes they have seen the items described above, or who may have been offered them for sale.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 9837/22.

