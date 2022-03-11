News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Golf clubs worth £600 stolen in west Suffolk

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:17 PM March 11, 2022
Updated: 5:20 PM March 11, 2022
The golf clubs that have been stolen following a break-in in west Suffolk

The golf clubs that have been stolen following a break-in in west Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk Police

Golf clubs worth about £600 have been stolen from a garage in west Suffolk.

The incident happened during the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, February 16 at an address in Helions Park Gardens in Haverhill.

A garage and a shed were both entered and a black C100 mountain bike with aqua blue writing and 27in wheels was stolen.

Thieves also took a red, white and black Titleist golf bag containing 10 clubs.

Both items are valued at about £600 each.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who believes they have seen the items described above, or who may have been offered them for sale.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 9837/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
West Suffolk News
Haverhill News

Don't Miss

Orford on a cold December day.,

Suffolk Live News

'Mesmerising' Suffolk coastal village named among 'most beautiful' in UK

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The management team behind The Commodore are set to depart after 10 years at the helm.

'Devastated' - Team behind waterside pub to depart after 10 years

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran outside the Rolls Building, High Court in central London, where he is bringing a legal ac

Ed Sheeran

Part of unreleased Ed Sheeran song accidentally played in court hearing

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson scores to take Town into a 2-0 lead.

Ipswich Town vs Lincoln City | Live

Matchday Recap: Burns and Jackson beat LIncoln

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon