East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Woman, 59, denies historical child sex abuse charges

Michael Steward

Published: 6:00 AM April 23, 2022
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

Gillian Mitchell appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday to deny the charges - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A Suffolk woman has denied a string of alleged sexual offences against a teenage boy during the 1980s. 

Gillian Mitchell, 59, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Friday and pleaded not guilty to seven charges dating back to the mid-1980s. 

Mitchell, of Butt Road, Great Cornard, has been charged with five counts of indecent assault against a boy in Sudbury, and a further two offences of gross indecency with a boy, also in Sudbury. 

The boy was aged around 13-14 years old at the time of the alleged offences, prosecutor David Bryant told the court. 

Magistrates declined jurisdiction for the case and sent all matters to the crown court. 

Mitchell, who was represented at the short preliminary hearing by solicitor Natasha Nair, spoke only to confirm her personal details and enter her pleas of not guilty. 

Mitchell was granted unconditional bail and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on May 20 for her plea and trial preparation hearing. 

Suffolk Magistrates Court
Sudbury News

