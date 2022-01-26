Man found with 10,000 indecent images escapes jail

Jason Hamilton downloaded more than 10,000 images and movies of children. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk man has been told by a judge that he should be "ashamed of himself" after downloading more than 10,000 indecent images and movies of children.

Sentencing Jason Hamilton, Judge Emma Peters described the online sexual abuse of children as “miserable and horrible” and said people like Hamilton fuelled that trade.

“You by your actions have contributed to the abuse of children.

You should be ashamed of yourself,” she said.

The court heard that in one video that child was in obvious pain and distress.

Judge Peters said: “That child will have their life changed forever and one can only imagine the physical and mental anguish they suffer."

She said that fortunately the police were easily able to trace people who downloaded such images

She accepted that Hamilton’s remorse was genuine and said one could only imagine the horror his wife felt when she realised what he’d been doing.

Judge Peters said Hamilton had caring responsibilities for his wife who was prepared to stand by him and although the offences crossed the custody threshold she felt able to pass a suspended sentence.

The court heard that when electronic equipment belonging to Hamilton was analysed it was found to contain 9,053 indecent images and 99 movies in the most serious level A category, 434 images and 13 movies in category B and 870 images and 28 movies in the lowest level C category.

Hamilton, 50, of The Chestnuts, Great Finborough, admitted three offences of making indecent images of children, possessing a prohibited image of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image.

He was given an eight-month jail sentence suspended for 18 months and a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work and to pay £450 costs.

Hamilton was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for ten years and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

Benedict Peers for Hamilton said his client was genuinely remorseful for what he’d done.