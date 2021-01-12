Jealous husband killed wife by stabbing her in the back

Published: 9:00 PM January 12, 2021

Linda Vilika was murdered by her husband Wilfred Jacob in August, 2019 - Credit: Essex Police

A controlling husband who became consumed with jealousy killed his wife after plotting to get her alone for the day, a court has found.

Wilfred Jacob rang the police shortly after 2.45pm on August 19, claiming his wife Linda Vilika, aged 41, had threatened him with a knife so he pushed her on the floor.

When officers arrived at the home in Great Saling, by Braintree, they forced their way inside and found Linda slumped against a sofa with her head and body covered by a duvet.

A 20cm carving knife was found at the scene, the blade bent and snapped off the handle at the hilt. Linda had been stabbed twice in the back and the knife was later identified as the murder weapon.

Jacob, 43, of The Street, Great Saling, was arrested on suspicion of murder and later charged.

During the trial, the prosecution stated Jacob had become convinced Linda was cheating on him with a previous partner from 20 years ago, who was now living in their native Zimbabwe.

He became controlling, sending abusive messages and Linda told her brother — who lived with them — she was ending the marriage.

That same day, Jacob plotted to get the brother out of the house for a long period of time and when she broke the news she was leaving he reacted by stabbing her in the back twice.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “This was a horrific, brutal attack on a woman who was trying to free herself of a jealous and controlling husband.

“In a premeditated step, Wilfred Jacob made sure he’d be alone with Linda for a prolonged period of time and when she told him their marriage was over attacked her with such aggression and force the knife broke.

“Jacob is a dangerous individual who now faces a life sentence. Essex is a safer place for it.”

Jacob was found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, January 12, and is due to be sentenced on Wednesday, January 13.