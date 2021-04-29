Man denies string of child sex offences
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A man has appeared in court to deny a string of child sex offences.
Gregory Mackender appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday.
The 26-year-old has been charged with 14 sex offences against children between 2004 and 2010.
Mackender, of The Daubentons, Bury St Edmunds, entered not guilty pleas to four counts of raping a girl, three counts of raping a boy, two counts of causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, two counts of causing or inciting a boy to engage in sexual activity, one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a boy and one count of sexually assaulting a boy.
Mackender has yet to be arraigned or enter a plea to a second count of sexually assaulting a boy.
Judge Rupert Overbury fixed a date for an estimated eight-day trial to begin on May 16, 2022.
Mackender was released on unconditional bail until the trial.
