Man denies string of child sex offences

Published: 4:41 PM April 29, 2021 Updated: 4:43 PM April 29, 2021

A man has appeared in court to deny a string of child sex offences.

Gregory Mackender appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has been charged with 14 sex offences against children between 2004 and 2010.

Mackender, of The Daubentons, Bury St Edmunds, entered not guilty pleas to four counts of raping a girl, three counts of raping a boy, two counts of causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, two counts of causing or inciting a boy to engage in sexual activity, one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a boy and one count of sexually assaulting a boy.

Mackender has yet to be arraigned or enter a plea to a second count of sexually assaulting a boy.

Judge Rupert Overbury fixed a date for an estimated eight-day trial to begin on May 16, 2022.

Mackender was released on unconditional bail until the trial.