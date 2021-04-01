Man charged with child rape and sexual assault offences

Published: 2:56 PM April 1, 2021

A Suffolk man has been charged with a string of sex offences against children.

Gregory Mackender appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday afternoon.

The 26-year-old, of The Daubentons, Bury St Edmunds, entered no plea to a total of 14 offences, including 12 that can only be dealt with before a judge at the crown court.

Mackender is accused of four counts of raping a boy under the age of 13, three counts of raping a girl under the age of 13, two counts of sexual assault on a boy under 13 and two counts of causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He is also charged with three further offences, alleged to have taken place when he was under the age of 18, including one count of engaging in sexual activity with a boy under 13, one count of causing or inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity and one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13.

Prosecutor Mark Milkovics said: "These are allegations of historic sexual abuse, which include rape and sexual assault."

Mackender was released on unconditional bail until a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on April 29.