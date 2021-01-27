News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Group fined for travelling more than 10 miles to get a takeaway in lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 10:38 AM January 27, 2021   
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

Essex Police has been cracking down on those breaching Covid-19 guidelines.

Four people who travelled to Chelmsford for a takeaway and a woman who tested positive but failed to self-isolate have all been fined for breaching coronavirus rules. 

Essex Police said there have been a number of scenarios where people have broken the government's guidelines surrounding Covid-19 in January. 

Among them was a Braintree woman who was issued with a £200 fixed penalty notice (FPN) for failing to self-isolate despite testing positive for the disease.

The woman left her home at least twice after receiving a positive result, despite the legal requirement to self-isolate for 10 days.

Officers also handed out fines to four people from different households who travelled together from Maldon to Chelmsford for a takeaway on the evening of Saturday, January 16.

On the same day they were called to reports of nuisance riding in woods near to Tiptree, where they seized a number of quadbikes. 

Essex Police said it is continuing to take a common-sense approach to policing the guidelines, by first engaging with people, before explaining the situation and encouraging them to do the right thing.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk gets its first ever Michelin Star
  2. 2 'It's up to Marcus what he does' - Lambert reacts to Sunderland defeat
  3. 3 Matchday Recap: Town beaten at home by Wyke goal
  1. 4 Senior Suffolk doctor admits to problems in local vaccine rollout
  2. 5 Noise disruption possible as low-flying RAF jets simulate training
  3. 6 Covid rips through Suffolk care homes again with deaths up 50% in a week
  4. 7 Large drop in coronavirus cases in Ipswich as county cases continue to fall
  5. 8 Farm vehicle and power tools worth thousands stolen in break in
  6. 9 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-0 home loss to Sunderland
  7. 10 Jack Whomes to be freed after 23 years in jail for 'Essex Boys' murders

However, officers said when there are clear and blatant breaches they will pursue enforcement.

Coronavirus
Chelmsford News
Maldon News
Braintree News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

WATCH: Therese Coffey 'walks out' of Piers Morgan interview on GMB

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon

Football

Ipswich Town 'disappointed' at newspaper stance - Evans stands by Lambert

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

COMMENT: Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town record is dreadful - it's time to go

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon

Closure of Debenhams stores in Suffolk and north Essex confirmed

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon