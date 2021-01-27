Group fined for travelling more than 10 miles to get a takeaway in lockdown
Four people who travelled to Chelmsford for a takeaway and a woman who tested positive but failed to self-isolate have all been fined for breaching coronavirus rules.
Essex Police said there have been a number of scenarios where people have broken the government's guidelines surrounding Covid-19 in January.
Among them was a Braintree woman who was issued with a £200 fixed penalty notice (FPN) for failing to self-isolate despite testing positive for the disease.
The woman left her home at least twice after receiving a positive result, despite the legal requirement to self-isolate for 10 days.
Officers also handed out fines to four people from different households who travelled together from Maldon to Chelmsford for a takeaway on the evening of Saturday, January 16.
On the same day they were called to reports of nuisance riding in woods near to Tiptree, where they seized a number of quadbikes.
Essex Police said it is continuing to take a common-sense approach to policing the guidelines, by first engaging with people, before explaining the situation and encouraging them to do the right thing.
However, officers said when there are clear and blatant breaches they will pursue enforcement.