Published: 12:04 PM March 18, 2021 Updated: 12:56 PM March 18, 2021

A Chelmsford man has admitted his actions caused the death of George Donald, sparing the family the anguish of a trial.

Mr Donald, 47, suffered a life-threatening head injury after hitting the pavement outside Galleywood Social Club in 2019 and died in hospital in February last year.

On the first day of his trial yesterday, Callum Manning, 30, of Berkely Drive, pleaded guilty to Mr Donald's manslaughter.

He admitted pushing Mr Donald, causing him to fall to the pavement outside the social club on Saturday, November 3, 2019.

The men, who were known to each other, had been enjoying separate nights out at the club prior to the assault.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, shortly after 11.15pm, Mr Donald had lost consciousness and had suffered a life-threatening head injury after hitting the pavement.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, and of doctors and nurses at the Royal London Hospital, Mr Donald did not recover from his injuries and died in hospital on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Tributes paid to Mr Donald spoke of a “funny, caring and decent” man whose smile “lit up the room”.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Greg Wood, said: “For the sake of George’s family, I’m glad that Manning spared them the anguish of a trial and finally admitted his actions.

“For George’s loved ones, their lives changed forever on that November night, and they have shown a huge amount of courage and dignity throughout this investigation. My thoughts are with them all at this time.

“As bars and clubs prepare to open again after lockdown, I’d like this to be a stark warning for everyone: getting drunk, or being under the influence of other substances, is not an excuse for violence.

“No matter how small the action – a push, in this case – it can change, or end, a life, and leave families broken forever.

"Don’t be tempted by violence, just walk away.”

Manning will be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court at a later date.