East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Thief who stole alcohol from Co-op store handed community order

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:37 PM February 1, 2022
South East Suffolk Magistrates' Court (stock Image). Picture: GREGG BROWN

Hadleigh man Stafford Straker was sentenced for thefts from a Co-op store (file photo) - Credit: Gregg Brown

A Hadleigh man who stole alcohol and a vacuum cleaner from a Co-op store has been handed a nine-month community order.

Stafford Straker, of Market Place in Hadleigh, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with two counts of theft.

They related to two incidents on November 6 and 7 last year, where alcohol and a vacuum cleaner were stolen from a Co-op in the town.

After being charged, Straker opted to work with Suffolk police's Op Converter team, which encourages offenders to admit to further crimes.

The 41-year-old admitted a further 15 thefts from businesses in the Hadleigh area between October 10 and December 15 last year, with goods worth a total of £1,400 stolen.

Duncan Etchells, from the Op Converter team said: "Our thanks go to PC Simon Lant from Hadleigh Safer Neighbourhood Team whose hard work secured the two initial charges.

"His efforts to get these charged meant we could then engage with Straker through Op Converter – he was a persistent offender who struggled to change his criminal behaviour."

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Magistrates Court
Hadleigh News

