East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Halesworth man, 70, admits sexually assaulting schoolgirl

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 2:16 PM November 8, 2021
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

John Elsley appeared at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A 70-year-old Suffolk man who has admitted sexually assaulting a schoolgirl will be sentenced in January.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday, November 8, via a prison video link, was John Elsley of Halesworth Road, Linstead, Halesworth.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting a child under 13 by penetration on October 9 this year and two offences of sexual assault on the same child on the same date.

Judge Martyn Levett ordered that a pre-sentence report should be prepared by the probation service on Elsley, who was not legally represented, before he is sentenced on January 10.

Judge Levett warned the defendant that the fact he was adjourning the case for a pre-sentence report shouldn’t be taken as an indication of the likely sentence he would receive.

Ipswich Crown Court
Suffolk

