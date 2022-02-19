Man left with broken jaw after being punched in Harwich pub car park

The man was punched in the car park of the Royal Oak pub, Essex Police said - Credit: Google Maps

A man suffered a broken jaw after being punched in the face outside a pub in Harwich.

The incident happened in the car park of the Royal Oak in Main Road, Dovercourt, at about 12.15pm on Monday, January 10.

Essex Police said the victim, a man in his 40s, was left with a broken jaw after the attack.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 419 of January 10.

