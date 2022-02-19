News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man left with broken jaw after being punched in Harwich pub car park

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:50 PM February 19, 2022
The man was punched in the car park of the Royal Oak pub, Essex Police said

The man was punched in the car park of the Royal Oak pub, Essex Police said - Credit: Google Maps

A man suffered a broken jaw after being punched in the face outside a pub in Harwich.

The incident happened in the car park of the Royal Oak in Main Road, Dovercourt, at about 12.15pm on Monday, January 10.

Essex Police said the victim, a man in his 40s, was left with a broken jaw after the attack.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 419 of January 10.

Essex Police
Essex Live News
Harwich News

