Court to decide fate of proceeds of drugs dealers' crimes
- Credit: Archant
A confiscation hearing for a man and a woman who were jailed earlier this year for drug offences in Haverhill has been adjourned until March.
Fifty-year-old Kelly Atcheson, of Sorrell Walk in Haverhill, was jailed for four years in August at Ipswich Crown Court for possession with intent to supply cocaine, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and money laundering offences.
On the same occasion, Leonard Whistlecraft, 41, of Meadowsweet Close, Haverhill, was jailed for three years and 246 days for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
The pair were arrested in June last year during an investigation into a Class A drug supply business headed by Atcheson in Haverhill.
Atcheson attended a confiscation hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act at Ipswich Crown Court via prison video link on Monday (December 6). Whistlecraft didn’t attend the hearing.
Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the hearing until March 10 next year.
