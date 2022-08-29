News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
E-scooter rider seen swerving in and out of moving traffic arrested

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:28 AM August 29, 2022
Police arrested the e-scooter rider in Haverhill, west Suffolk

Police arrested the e-scooter rider in Haverhill, west Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

The rider of an e-scooter seen moving in and out of traffic has been arrested in west Suffolk.

Haverhill police shared a picture of the vehicle on Twitter after the arrest in the town on Sunday evening.

Police said the rider was "stupidly in and out of moving traffic" before being stopped by officers.

The rider was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, failing to provide a breath sample and careless driving.

E-scooters are not legal to use on pavements, roads, cycle lanes or in pedestrianised areas.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Haverhill News

