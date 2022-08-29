E-scooter rider seen swerving in and out of moving traffic arrested

The rider of an e-scooter seen moving in and out of traffic has been arrested in west Suffolk.

Haverhill police shared a picture of the vehicle on Twitter after the arrest in the town on Sunday evening.

Police said the rider was "stupidly in and out of moving traffic" before being stopped by officers.

Rider of this E-Scooter failed to stop for #NRT5 and #SNT3 tonight riding stupidly in and out of moving traffic 🛴



Rider removed from the scooter and arrested for:



- Failing to stop for police

- Failing to provide a sample of breath

- Careless Driving



pic.twitter.com/w5rpZqaPq6 — Haverhill Police (@PoliceHaverhill) August 28, 2022

E-scooters are not legal to use on pavements, roads, cycle lanes or in pedestrianised areas.