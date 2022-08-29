E-scooter rider seen swerving in and out of moving traffic arrested
Published: 9:28 AM August 29, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
The rider of an e-scooter seen moving in and out of traffic has been arrested in west Suffolk.
Haverhill police shared a picture of the vehicle on Twitter after the arrest in the town on Sunday evening.
Police said the rider was "stupidly in and out of moving traffic" before being stopped by officers.
The rider was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, failing to provide a breath sample and careless driving.
E-scooters are not legal to use on pavements, roads, cycle lanes or in pedestrianised areas.