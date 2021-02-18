Published: 11:26 AM February 18, 2021

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon and assault following an argument in a street in Haverhill.

Police were called to a dispute between a group of people who are known to each other in Howard Close, Haverhill, at around 4.30pm on Sunday, February 14.

Officers attended and a 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon and assault.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.



