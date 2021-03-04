News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Staff threatened with screwdriver as man steals cash from convenience shop

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 3:41 PM March 4, 2021   
McColl's Retail Group is to sell 100 of its less profitable newsagents shops.

Staff at the McColl's in Haverhill were threatened

A man has made off with cash after threatening staff at a Suffolk convenience shop with a screwdriver. 

The incident happened at the McColl's newsagent in High Street, Haverhill at around 7.30am on Thursday, March 4.

The offender entered the store armed with a screwdriver and demanded staff to open the till. He then left the premises on foot, taking a quantity of cash with him.

The member of staff was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 5ft 6ins in height, of slim build and believed to be in his early 20s.

You may also want to watch:

He was wearing dark bottoms and a white hooded coat, with dark sleeves.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour prior to the incident or afterwards, or has further knowledge of the robbery that could assist should contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting crime reference 10610/21."

Most Read

  1. 1 Live updates from Paul Cook's first press conference as Ipswich Town manager
  2. 2 'Please don't believe everything you read in the media' - Ipswich Town owner Evans addresses takeover reports
  3. 3 Man taken to hospital with serious leg injuries following collision
  1. 4 Marcus Evans on Paul Cook: 'He has shown a great desire to become our next manager'
  2. 5 'The time is not right to fiddle when Rome burns' - Evans outlines Lambert 'disagreements'
  3. 6 Mike Bacon: 'Cook's arrival feels like a game changer'
  4. 7 Plea to help owners of tiny puppy Storm with £8k vet's bills
  5. 8 A12 closed following serious three-vehicle crash
  6. 9 Decision made on 146 homes plan near Stowmarket
  7. 10 Anger over loss of habitats after pond drained and trees felled
Haverhill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town have appointed Paul Cook as manager

Football

Ipswich Town appoint Paul Cook as manager

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are closing in on the appointment of Paul Cook

Football

Ipswich Town closing in on appointment of Paul Cook

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The new roundabout on the A140 near Eye is now open

Suffolk County Council

'Life saving' roundabout completed at accident blackspot

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Well established resturant The Table in Woodbridge is closing Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Popular Woodbridge restaurant set to close

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon