Published: 3:41 PM March 4, 2021

Staff at the McColl's in Haverhill were threatened

A man has made off with cash after threatening staff at a Suffolk convenience shop with a screwdriver.

The incident happened at the McColl's newsagent in High Street, Haverhill at around 7.30am on Thursday, March 4.

The offender entered the store armed with a screwdriver and demanded staff to open the till. He then left the premises on foot, taking a quantity of cash with him.

The member of staff was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 5ft 6ins in height, of slim build and believed to be in his early 20s.

He was wearing dark bottoms and a white hooded coat, with dark sleeves.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour prior to the incident or afterwards, or has further knowledge of the robbery that could assist should contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting crime reference 10610/21."