Published: 9:10 PM January 26, 2021

A man was left shaken after he was threatened in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

A man was left shaken after he was threatened by three men in broad daylight.

It happened at around 10.15am on Monday, January 25 in a garage block at the junction of Greenfields Way and Leiston Road, Haverhill.

The victim – a man aged in his 50s – was walking to a nearby shop when he was beckoned over to a vehicle by three men.

The victim headed over to the vehicle and then two of the men got out, one of which was believed to be holding a weapon. They then threatened him and demanded he hand over his money. The victim handed over a quantity of cash and the men got back in the vehicle drove away in the direction of Burton End.

The victim was not physically harmed but was left shaken.

The first suspect is described as white, aged in his late 20s, approximately 6ft 2ins tall, of large build and with dark cropped hair.

He was clean shaven and wearing a matching black tracksuit with red piping down the outer seams and a red stripe across his chest.

The second man is described as approximately 5ft 11ins tall, aged in his late 20s, of slim build and with mousy brown hair. His hair had been gelled down. He was wearing a black or dark grey sweatshirt and blue trousers.

The third suspect is described as white, of slim build and with dark short hair. He appeared to be younger than the other two males, possibly a teenager.

All three spoke with what has been described as being an eastern European accent.

Detectives would like to hear from any witnesses to this crime, or anyone who saw three males who were seen within, what has been described as a midnight blue Mercedes, in the vicinity of a garage block in Leiston Road on Monday morning.

Any witnesses are asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 37/3930/21.