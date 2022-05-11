Two arrested after spate of thefts from vehicles in west Suffolk

Arrendene Road was one of the areas in Haverhill targeted - Credit: Google Maps

Two man have been arrested in connection with a series of thefts from vehicles in Haverhill.

Officers arrested two men, a 48-year-old and a 51-year-old, both from Haverhill, in connection with the thefts on Wednesday morning.

The arrests come after a spate of incidents reported in Chalkstone, the Chimsewell estate, the Bird estate and in the Arrendene Road area over the last month, where items stolen included cash and clothing.

The pair have been taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "Many thefts from vehicles are opportunist and police are reminding motorists to remove valuables from vehicles, ensure that they are locked and secure, and to park in well-lit places where possible.

"Advice to help you avoid becoming a victim of car crime can be found on the Suffolk Constabulary website."

Anyone with any information about this type of crime, or witnesses to suspicious activity are asked to contact Suffolk police.

