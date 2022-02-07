Woman, 24, shone laser pen at police car in 'two months of madness'

A 24-year-old woman who shone a laser at a police car has been handed 150 hours of unpaid work.

Brittany Woods directed the laser pen towards a marked police car near Haverhill Police Station on October 16, 2021, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard.

Sgt Nettleton was behind the wheel of the police car near the station around 1.30am when he became aware of a green laser beam on his dashboard, Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, told magistrates.

He turned the car around and spotted a group of people outside a terraced house on nearby Wratting Road, Mr Ablett said.

Woods was found to be in possession of a laser pen, and was subsequently charged with shining a laser beam towards a vehicle.

Woods, of Hamlet Road, Haverhill, was also charged with three counts of criminal damage following incidents in November and December last year, the court heard.

Those charges related to Woods kicking and damaging security gates at Haverhill Police Station and spitting in the back of a police van.

The damage caused cost Suffolk police a total of £1,146, Mr Ablett said.

Woods was also charged with two counts of possessing cannabis - on December 12 and December 30 - and one offence of possessing cocaine.

Woods previously pleaded guilty to all charges and a pre-sentence report was ordered by magistrates.

She appeared in the dock on Friday for sentence.

The court heard that Woods had no previous convictions.

Natasha Nair, mitigating, said Woods went through "two months of utter madness" when she committed the offences, and was associating with the wrong type of people.

Ms Nair said Woods has reduced her alcohol intake and is keen to "get on with her life" and get back into employment.

Woods has job interviews lined up, Ms Nair added.

Magistrates handed Woods a 12-month community order, with 150 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Woods was also ordered to pay Suffolk police £500 in compensation, but will not have to pay court costs or a victim surcharge.

Magistrates also ordered forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and laser pen.