Published: 5:39 PM August 5, 2021

Reports of a heron flying with a suspected arrow through it have been reported to the police.

Officers are keen to find out more information about the bird and its reported injuries.

The reports cite Wetherden, Haughley and Woolpit where people have seen the bird.

Police are also encouraging anyone who spots the bird not to touch the suspected arrow as it may yield forensic evidence.

If located contact Suffolk police.