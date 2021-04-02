News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Public told not to approach Hollesley Bay Prison absconder

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 1:48 PM April 2, 2021   
Convicted burglar Zain Hussein has absconded from Hollesley Bay Prison

Convicted burglar Zain Hussein has absconded from Hollesley Bay Prison - Credit: Suffolk police

Suffolk police are attempting to trace a convicted burglar who has absconded from Hollesley Bay Prison.

Zain Hussein, 22, was reported missing from the east Suffolk prison on Friday morning (April 2). 

He is serving four years and two months for burglary, theft of motor vehicles and causing injury by dangerous driving.

He is described as being 6ft 1in tall, with brown eyes and a beard.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said members of the public should not approach him, and instead call 999 should they see him.

You may also want to watch:

Those who have any information regarding his disappearance and potential whereabouts are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 82 of April 2.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police close A14 after 'serious' accident
  2. 2 Suffolk-shot Haunted Hotel film gets prime slot on Amazon from tonight
  3. 3 'Large group' involved in fight at train station
  1. 4 Teenager dies after fall from Ipswich bridge
  2. 5 Man dies after crash on A14 near Coddenham
  3. 6 One person involved in industrial incident near Bury St Edmunds
  4. 7 'He'll get Ipswich back to where they need to get to' - Barton praises Town boss Cook
  5. 8 'The club will be making announcements' - Cook on Huws and Thomas
  6. 9 'I can guarantee our supporters that the summer of change is going to be exciting' - Cook
  7. 10 New deli/cafe set for Suffolk market town 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Day two of the Clacton Air Show 2012. The Red Arrows in flight.

Red Arrows to soar over west Suffolk skies this morning

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Toy poodle Jet has been reunited with her family. L-R Romea Cafasso, Carys and David Thompson. Pict

Video

Toy poodle named Jet reunited with family after going missing in the snow

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Police name woman, 33, killed in A1071 crash tragedy

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said "second doses will go ahead as planned"

Matt Hancock to return home to Suffolk for first time since November

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon