Public told not to approach Hollesley Bay Prison absconder
Published: 1:48 PM April 2, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk police
Suffolk police are attempting to trace a convicted burglar who has absconded from Hollesley Bay Prison.
Zain Hussein, 22, was reported missing from the east Suffolk prison on Friday morning (April 2).
He is serving four years and two months for burglary, theft of motor vehicles and causing injury by dangerous driving.
He is described as being 6ft 1in tall, with brown eyes and a beard.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said members of the public should not approach him, and instead call 999 should they see him.
Those who have any information regarding his disappearance and potential whereabouts are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 82 of April 2.
