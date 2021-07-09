News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hunt for man serving 10-year sentence who absconded from Suffolk prison

Sophie Barnett

Published: 7:41 AM July 9, 2021   
Sean Berger has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison.

A 38-year-old man who is serving a 10-year sentence for a string of offences has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison.

Police are appealing for help to locate Sean Berger, who is suspected to have left the area in a taxi.

Officers were called to the open prison at 12.55am this morning to help locate the prisoner.

Berger is serving a 10-year sentence for a number of offences including theft, escape from lawful custody, actual bodily harm, attempted burglary, robbery and attempted robbery.

He is described as white, about 5ft 10ins tall, has brown hair and brown eyes, is of medium build and was wearing a dark grey jacket.

Have you seen Sean Berger?

Enquiries are ongoing to locate him and anyone who knows of his whereabouts or has seen him should not approach him but contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD16 of Friday, July 9.

