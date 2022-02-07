News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Murderer to face crown court on prison escape charge

Dominic Bareham

Published: 2:56 PM February 7, 2022
Dean Page has been arrested after going missing from Hollesley Bay Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A convicted murderer will face trial at crown court charged in relation to a prison escape. 

Christopher Mortimer, 37, has been charged with escaping from lawful custody in relation to an incident at Hollesley Bay Prison near Woodbridge on Friday. 

Convicted murderer missing from Suffolk prison

Handout photo issued by Suffolk Police of Christopher Mortimer who was discovered to have been missing from Hollesley Bay prison at around 8am on Saturday.The 37-year-old was serving a life sentence for murder. - Credit: Suffolk Police

The defendant, who entered no plea, was convicted of murder in 2001 and was serving his sentence at a prison in Nottinghamshire before moving to Hollesley Bay in October. 

He will appear at Ipswich Crown Court for trial on March 7.

