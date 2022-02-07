Murderer to face crown court on prison escape charge
Published: 2:56 PM February 7, 2022
A convicted murderer will face trial at crown court charged in relation to a prison escape.
Christopher Mortimer, 37, has been charged with escaping from lawful custody in relation to an incident at Hollesley Bay Prison near Woodbridge on Friday.
The defendant, who entered no plea, was convicted of murder in 2001 and was serving his sentence at a prison in Nottinghamshire before moving to Hollesley Bay in October.
He will appear at Ipswich Crown Court for trial on March 7.