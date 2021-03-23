Essex man charged with supplying cocaine in Suffolk
- Credit: Archant
A man from Essex has been charged with supplying cocaine after a vehicle search on the A12 at Holton St Mary.
Arber Nenda of The Knares, Basildon, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs on Monday, March 12.
At 12pm that day, a silver VW Golf was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act on the A12.
Officers recovered 200 to 300 plastic capsules containing white powder under the bonnet of the vehicle.
Mr Nenda was then charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs after being taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
The 29-year-old was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, March 23).
Anyone who has information about drug use in their community is asked to contact their local policing team on 101 or alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 How many more of these 'hidden' Suffolk villages have you heard of?
- 2 Six arrests and 83 suspected stolen dogs seized after police raid
- 3 Fuller Flavour: The ten players I think Town should keep for next season
- 4 'Great club and quality people... I’ll always be grateful ' - Cotter leaves Town by mutual consent
- 5 Inquest into 'truly sad' death of man who fell on Cornhill steps
- 6 What can you do from March 29 as more lockdown restrictions ease?
- 7 Former barman stole money while working at riverside pub
- 8 Look inside: Aldeburgh seafront home, just three metres wide, on market for £850,000
- 9 Robbers steal three-figure sum following hammer attack
- 10 How we'll tackle drivers who don't pay parking fines