Essex man charged with supplying cocaine in Suffolk

Published: 12:32 PM March 23, 2021

Arber Nenda from Basildon has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs. - Credit: Archant

A man from Essex has been charged with supplying cocaine after a vehicle search on the A12 at Holton St Mary.

Arber Nenda of The Knares, Basildon, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs on Monday, March 12.

At 12pm that day, a silver VW Golf was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act on the A12.

Officers recovered 200 to 300 plastic capsules containing white powder under the bonnet of the vehicle.

Mr Nenda was then charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs after being taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The 29-year-old was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, March 23).

Anyone who has information about drug use in their community is asked to contact their local policing team on 101 or alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.