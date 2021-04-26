News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man arrested in connection with trio of arson incidents in village

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:48 PM April 26, 2021    Updated: 1:51 PM April 26, 2021
Thwaite fire scene

Suffolk fire crews attended all three incidents in Hoxne (file photo) - Credit: Matthew Earth

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with a spate of three arson incidents in Hoxne.

The first incident happened between 12.45am and 1.30am on Saturday, April 17, where garden hedges and fencing were set alight near the Swann Inn pub in Low Street.

A second incident of arson was reported in the same location the following day and took place at around the same time.

The most recent incident happened at 1am on Friday, April 23 when police were called to a fire at a disused farm building in land off Green Street.

Fire crews attended all three incidents and extinguished the blazes. Nobody was injured in any of the incidents. 

Police arrested a man in his 40s on Friday on suspicion of criminal damage and arson not endangering life.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre to be questioned and was subsequently bailed to return to police on Friday, May 14.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three hurt after 'explosion' at pub
  2. 2 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises again in East Anglia
  3. 3 Forensics probe pub 'explosion' as three suffer 'life-changing' injuries
  1. 4 Twenty fire crews called to thatched roof blaze in Suffolk village
  2. 5 Pub could reopen as Toby Carvery or Harvester
  3. 6 The oldest things in Suffolk - from schools and bridges to shops and trees
  4. 7 Delays on A14 following motorcyclist crash
  5. 8 Woman fights for life after being found unconscious in street
  6. 9 Concern for welfare of missing Suffolk teenager
  7. 10 'I’m more excited about my new hoover being delivered' - Ipswich Town fans on Twitter!

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference 20367/21.

Diss News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Suffolk police officer Daniel Jackson would have been sacked if he hadn't resigned. Stock Pic

Police called to deal with welfare concern in Suffolk village

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ips

Coronavirus

Ipswich Hospital confirms 'significant' Covid outbreak in past fortnight

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook shouting instructions from the touchline.

'We're not far off a Sunday League team that has won a cup to play at...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Ben Davenport and Sam Darling in the garden of The Bull Troston

Could this pub be the hottest new place to eat in Suffolk?

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person