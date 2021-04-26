Man arrested in connection with trio of arson incidents in village

Published: 1:48 PM April 26, 2021 Updated: 1:51 PM April 26, 2021

Suffolk fire crews attended all three incidents in Hoxne (file photo) - Credit: Matthew Earth

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with a spate of three arson incidents in Hoxne.

The first incident happened between 12.45am and 1.30am on Saturday, April 17, where garden hedges and fencing were set alight near the Swann Inn pub in Low Street.

A second incident of arson was reported in the same location the following day and took place at around the same time.

The most recent incident happened at 1am on Friday, April 23 when police were called to a fire at a disused farm building in land off Green Street.

Fire crews attended all three incidents and extinguished the blazes. Nobody was injured in any of the incidents.

Police arrested a man in his 40s on Friday on suspicion of criminal damage and arson not endangering life.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre to be questioned and was subsequently bailed to return to police on Friday, May 14.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference 20367/21.