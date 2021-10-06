Police seek man who carried out 'lewd act' on car bonnet

Published: 5:16 PM October 6, 2021

The indecent exposure took place in Church Terrace in Wickham Market - Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating after a man performed a "lewd act" on a car bonnet in front of a woman in Wickham Market.

The incident occurred shortly before 6.30pm on Monday, October 4 in a layby near Church Terrace.

The victim, a woman in her 50s was cycling along Mill Lane when she noticed a reversing vehicle.

A police spokesman said: "She waited for a moment and, as the vehicle passed her, she then turned around and noticed that the vehicle was parked in a layby, with the male driver on the bonnet carrying out a lewd act.

"The woman briefly engaged in a conversation with the male before cycling away."

The man is described as white, of slim build and aged in his early thirties.

He has brown hair and a beard and was wearing a black hoodie with white swirly markings on it.

He was driving a black, possibly new, car.

Officers would be keen to speak to anyone who was driving in the area who may have captured any dashcam footage before, or shortly after, the incident.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime number: 37/55400/21