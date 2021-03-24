Man reported for indecent exposure at Dunwich Forest

Published: 5:35 PM March 24, 2021

The man was reported for the indecent exposure at Dunwich Forest. - Credit: citizenside.com

A man who was walking through Dunwich Forest has been reported to police for indecently exposing himself and committing a lewd act.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the indecent exposure in Dunwich Forest which took place between 3pm and 3.15pm on Friday, March 19.

A man who was walking through the forest said he encountered another man who was exposing himself and committing a lewd act.

The suspect has been described as being white, aged between 60 and 70, with long grey hair.

He had a dog with him which is described as a long-haired, golden coloured whippet or similar breed.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Halesworth Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting the reference 13547/21.