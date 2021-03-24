News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man reported for indecent exposure at Dunwich Forest

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:35 PM March 24, 2021   
Firefighters were called to Dunwich Forest after a campfire was left unattended Picture: LORRAINE CO

The man was reported for the indecent exposure at Dunwich Forest. - Credit: citizenside.com

A man who was walking through Dunwich Forest has been reported to police for indecently exposing himself and committing a lewd act. 

Police are appealing for witnesses after the indecent exposure in Dunwich Forest which took place between 3pm and 3.15pm on Friday, March 19. 

A man who was walking through the forest said he encountered another man who was exposing himself and committing a lewd act. 

The suspect has been described as being white, aged between 60 and 70, with long grey hair. 

He had a dog with him which is described as a long-haired, golden coloured whippet or similar breed. 

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Halesworth Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting the reference 13547/21. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tourist's frustration as motorhome not allowed in coast's car parks
  2. 2 Speed cameras with number plate technology to be rolled out in villages
  3. 3 Cook ready to have some 'brutally honest' contract conversations with players
  1. 4 ‘I'm losing my hair and can't play with my kids': The Covid long-haulers still battling symptoms a year on
  2. 5 Pair admit charges relating to out of control dogs after 11 sheep mauled
  3. 6 Quartet set to miss Wigan trip as Cook faces 'big decision' on Vincent-Young
  4. 7 Get to know Ipswich's newest millionaire — 'bubbly' dinner lady Karen
  5. 8 Police assist man found walking naked on outskirts of Ipswich
  6. 9 Have Town got six or seven wins in them? Stuart Watson's predictions for the run-in
  7. 10 Getting in the swim - remembering pool openings and fun in the water
Dunwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

More than 80 suspected stolen dogs have been seized and six people arrested following a raid at West

Video

Six arrests and 83 suspected stolen dogs seized after police raid

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
People enjoy a dog walk in Christchurch Park, Ipswich

Coronavirus

What can you do from March 29 as lockdown is eased?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Cov

Coronavirus

Covid rate above national average in Ipswich, with small rises elsewhere

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Marcus Evans used to own the production company behind hit BBC show Line of Duty

Line of Duty is back... but did you know the Ipswich Town link?

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon