Man arrested after more than 80 vehicles checked on day of action

Published: 2:16 PM June 23, 2021

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving during Suffolk police's day of action in Ipswich.

Officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team, Road Casualty Reduction Team and Sentinel Team stopped and checked 85 vehicles on Monday, June 21, with only eight leaving clear of any offences.

Vehicles identified as being potentially involved in criminality were brought back to a check site in Hadleigh Road, where police and partner agencies conducted checks of the vehicles and occupants.

A 33-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

More than 70 Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) were issued, including 15 for no seatbelt, 13 for tinted windows, six for number plate offences, five for insecure loads, five for illegal exhausts, four for overweight vehicles, four for illegal tyres and three for no insurance.

Five vehicles were seized and £1,000 in overweight vehicle fines were issued and 17 people were breathalysed - all of which were negative.

Sergeant Julian Ditcham, of the Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: "This was another very worthwhile day of action, demonstrated by the sheer number of Traffic Offence Reports issued.

"The fact that 77 of the 85 vehicles we stopped recorded an offence of some description underlines the targeted way in which we identify who to bring back to the check site, but also illustrates that far too many people are prepared to break the law or drive unroadworthy vehicles."

The Suffolk Safety Camera Partnership deployed to nine sites around the town and detected 42 speeding offences.

The DVSA issued five immediate prohibitions - taking those vehicles off the road straight away - one delayed prohibition and seven advisory notices. The DVLA detected 17 offences, clamping 11 vehicles for no tax, and recovered a total of £3,320 in fines.

Tim Passmore, Police and Crime Commissioner for Suffolk, said: "It’s great to see another valuable day of action delivering such impressive results. Well done to everyone involved, this multi-agency approach really does pay dividends."