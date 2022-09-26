News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Huge fire at derelict Fisons factory being treated as suspected arson

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:38 AM September 26, 2022
Updated: 10:45 AM September 26, 2022
Police believe a large fire in a derelict building near Ipswich was started deliberately 

Police believe a large fire in a derelict building near Ipswich was started deliberately - Credit: Katie Burton

Police are treating a huge fire that broke out in a derelict building in Ipswich as a suspected arson. 

Firefighters were called to the fire in the former Fisons factory in Paper Mill Lane in Bramford just before 3.45pm on Sunday.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said on arrival crews found a three-storey derelict building well alight. 

The fire was about 40 by 30 metres in size, the spokesman said. 

Police have now confirmed they believe the fire was started deliberately. 

Appliances from Ipswich East and Princes Street fire stations were called to the blaze. 

