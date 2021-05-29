Who has been jailed in Suffolk this week?

Published: 6:00 AM May 29, 2021

Raekwon Jemmison, formerly of Green Lane, Ilford, Martin Woods of Guthrum Road, Hadleigh and Maria Dadu of Harewood Terrace, Haverhill have all been jailed following Suffolk crimes. - Credit: Suffolk police

A trio of burglars, a carehome worker who stole rings from elderly people and a man found guilty of attempted murder are among the people jailed in Suffolk this week.

Raekwon Jemmison

Raekwon Jemmison has been jailed for nine years, with an extended five-year licence period - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary



Raekwon Jemmison was just 16 when he stabbed Siobhan Phillips 15 times inside her Needham Market bungalow in October 2019.

Jemmison, now 18, formerly of Green Lane, Ilford, was sentenced for attempted murder at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was given nine years' custody with an extended licence period of five years, having been convicted by a jury in February.

Martin Woods

Paedophile Martin Woods was jailed for 15 years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Martin Woods, 42, of Guthrum Road, Hadleigh was jailed for 15 years on Thursday.

On April 9 at his plea and trial preparation hearing, Woods pleaded guilty to raping a child under the age the age of 13, sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13, two counts of taking indecent images of a child, and three charges of making indecent images of children.

Judge Peters sentenced Woods to 15 years in prison with an extended licence period of six years.

Maria Dadu

Care worker Maria Dadu was jailed for two years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Maria Dadu, of Harewood Terrace, Haverhill was jailed for two years for stealing wedding and engagement rings from elderly care home residents.

Dadu, 42, took jewellery of "enormous sentimental value" from three victims across two care homes in Barham and Baylham, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Jailing Dadu for two years on Thursday, Judge David Pugh said: "It is clear from the victim personal statements that the theft of these items, which had enormous sentimental value, had a devastating impact upon these very vulnerable victims. People who you were employed to care for.

"Instead you took advantage of their vulnerability in order to benefit yourself."

Sean Palmer, Sebastian Smith and Becki West-Davidson

Sean Palmer, Sebastian Smith and Becki West-Davidson, who were convicted of murdering Ipswich man Joe Pooley - Credit: Suffolk Police

Sebastian Smith, Sean Palmer and Becki West-Davidson were all given life sentences for their roles in the death of vulnerable Ipswich man Joe Pooley in August 2018.

Judge Martyn Levett said the killing was motivated by sexual jealousy after Smith found out that Mr Pooley had slept with West-Davidson.

He said he was satisfied that after plying Mr Pooley with alcohol Smith and Palmer had accompanied him along the River Gipping towpath and after immersing him in the water Palmer had held his head down and drowned him.

“You sought revenge on him to teach him a lesson and to punish him for what he’d done,” said the judge.

Smith will serve a minimum term of 21 years before he can be considered eligible for parole, Palmer for 18 years and West-Davidson for 17 years.

William Hutchinson, Daniel Tovey and Glynn Davis

Left to right, William Hutchinson, Daniel Tovey and Glynn Davis - who have all been jailed - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

William Hutchinson, Daniel Tovey and Glynn Davis threatened to pour boiling water over a man that they robbed in Ipswich and threatened him at knifepoint.

The trio forced the victim to hand over his bank card and PIN number and stole sentimentally precious rings from his fingers.

Tovey, 36, of Marigold Avenue, Ipswich, was jailed for five years and five months, while David, 37, of Springhurst Close, Ipswich, and Hutchinson, 48, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, were both jailed for six years.

Lirim Hoxha

Lirim Hoxha was arrested by officers from Suffolk Constabulary's Operation Sentinel team on patrol in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Lirim Hoxha, 28, of Harland Street, Ipswich has been jailed for three years after being caught in Ipswich with cocaine worth £63,000 and almost £37,000 in cash.

Hoxha was stopped and searched near his address in Harland Street, Ipswich, at about midday on Wednesday, March 17.

He was found in possession of four socks containing between 30 and 40 plastic vials – each containing half a gram of cocaine.

During a sentencing hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, prosecuting barrister Hugh Vass said: "If he was not acting alone, and we accept he wasn't, he must have, at the very least, been a trusted lieutenant within the organisation."