Trial date set for dog owner whose pet allegedly bit police officer

Published: 4:06 PM January 8, 2021

The trial of a 44-year-old Colchester man whose dog allegedly bit a police officer will take place in January next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and directions hearing on Friday (January 8) was Jake Thorpe, of Attlee Gardens, Colchester.

He pleaded not guilty to being the owner of a dog which caused injury to a police officer while it was dangerously out of control in Calvary Road, Colchester on October 14 2019.

His trial will take place during a warned list commencing January 4 next year.