Man accused of wounding with intent to cause GBH to stand trial

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:30 AM January 8, 2021   
GV - Ipswich Crown Court

The trial of a Stowmarket man accused of wounding another man is due to take place in July.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (January 7) was 41-year-old Jamie Ricketts of Gainsborough Road, Stowmarket.

He has denied wounding Arron Goddard with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm in November 2019.

His trial is expected to take place during a two week warned list commencing July 2.

Ricketts is on conditional bail.

Stowmarket News

