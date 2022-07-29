Two arrested as man in 60s injured after attacked in seaside village
- Credit: Google Maps
Two people have been arrested after a man suffered cuts and swelling in an attack in a seaside village.
The incident happened in Golf Green Road in Jaywick, near Clacton, at about 7.50pm on Sunday, July 10.
The victim, a man in his 60s, was left with swelling and cuts to his head after being attacked.
His injuries are not serious or life-threatening, Essex Police said.
A 19-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray and causing grievous bodily harm with intent and has been released on bail until Tuesday, August 2.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and has been released on bail until Friday, August 5.
Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other footage of the area to come forward.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/179695/22.