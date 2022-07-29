News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Two arrested as man in 60s injured after attacked in seaside village

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:18 AM July 29, 2022
The attack happened in Golf Green Road in Jaywick, near Clacton

The attack happened in Golf Green Road in Jaywick, near Clacton - Credit: Google Maps

Two people have been arrested after a man suffered cuts and swelling in an attack in a seaside village.

The incident happened in Golf Green Road in Jaywick, near Clacton, at about 7.50pm on Sunday, July 10.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was left with swelling and cuts to his head after being attacked.

His injuries are not serious or life-threatening, Essex Police said.

A 19-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray and causing grievous bodily harm with intent and has been released on bail until Tuesday, August 2.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and has been released on bail until Friday, August 5.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other footage of the area to come forward.

Most Read

  1. 1 F-22s land at RAF Lakenheath before joining NATO's European 'Air Shield'
  2. 2 Suffolk field left scorched after huge fire breaks out
  3. 3 Future in doubt for one of Suffolk's largest fireworks displays
  1. 4 Port of Felixstowe workers look set to walk out as last-minute talks fail
  2. 5 Plans for six bungalows in Suffolk village submitted
  3. 6 12-mile stretch of A14 to close over nights next week for roadworks
  4. 7 Woman suffered double leg-break after dog collision in Suffolk forest
  5. 8 Fire breaks out in mid Suffolk field
  6. 9 Traffic warning issued in Suffolk as lengthy queues expected this weekend
  7. 10 Ipswich Town announce squad numbers for 2022/23 campaign

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/179695/22.

Clacton-on-Sea News

Don't Miss

Tyreece John-Jules gives Town a 1-0 lead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap:John-Jules, Leigh and Ladapo score in 3-1 win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Police are treating the blaze that broke out in Knodishall as a suspected arson

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Boys interviewed by police in probe into suspected arson in east Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the A14 at Newmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 westbound reopens after two lorries crash and large fuel spill

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Police are treating the blaze that broke out in Knodishall as a suspected arson

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Police believe huge blaze on east Suffolk common was started intentionally

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon