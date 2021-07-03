Two arrests after police chase down A12 following shooting report

Published: 4:56 PM July 3, 2021

Two people were arrested by firearms officer on the A12 yesterday after reports of a shooting

Two people have been arrested by firearms officers after a police chase on the A12 following reports a man had been shot.

Police were called after a man was reportedly shot in Jaywick at around 2.15pm yesterday.

Firearms units, supported by unarmed officers, were sent to Beach Road in the town where they quickly identified the weapon used in the alleged incident as an air weapon.

However, neither the suspect nor a weapon could be located.

A short time later a car which had been connected to the incident was spotted on the A12.

Police were authorised to pursue the car with support from the police helicopter and other police units.

They used a stinger device and boxed in the car to ensure it stopped.

Police dogs were then used to search the vehicles and surrounding areas and found a weapon in bushes near the vehicle.

Two people – a man aged 27 and a woman aged 44, both from London – were arrested on a suspicion of a number of offences including kidnap, assault and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Both are still in custody for questioning by detectives from Clacton CID.