Leiston man caught with cocaine and cannabis could be jailed
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A 21-year-old Leiston man who has admitted being in possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply has been warned that he could be give an immediate prison sentence.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday for a plea and trial preparation hearing was John Clark, of St Margaret’s Crescent, Leiston.
He pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply on November 4, 2018, and possessing cannabis with intent to supply on the same date.
Adjourning sentence for a pre-sentence report Recorder Graham Huston told Clark: “Any offence involving class A drugs is particularly serious and those involved in the supply of class A drugs will ordinarily go straight to prison.
“The fact I’m ordering a pre-sentence report is no indication as to the sentence you will receive,” said the judge.
Clark is on unconditional bail.
