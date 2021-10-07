Jail for man who spread private sexual images of woman following 'frightening' burglary

Published: 7:00 PM October 7, 2021

A man has been jailed for a campaign of harassment which included distributing intimate photos and video of a woman whose home he broke into.

Jordan Clarke broke into the woman's Stowmarket property and tampered with the plumbing after sending her a text saying: "It never rains, but it pours".

Three weeks later, the woman discovered that Clarke had also sent intimate photographs to her ex-husband and brother-in-law.

Clarke was jailed for 32 months at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, having previously admitted harassment, burglary and disclosing private sexual images.

Prosecutor Donal Lawler said the 34-year-old used a backdoor key to enter the woman's home and disconnect a pipe underneath the bath, before stealing items and cutting up clothing in a bedroom.

Mr Lawler said the burglary was preceded and followed by "constant calls and messages" from Clarke, who said he wanted to ruin the woman's life, before also sending private sexual images to the woman's ex-husband and former brother-in-law.

The victim said her mood and concentration had been affected by a lack of sleep resulting from Clarke's harassment.

The court heard that Clarke had 28 previous convictions for 64 offences and had been recalled to prison until 2025 following his release last September, when he moved to Bedlar's Green, Great Hallingbury, near Bishop's Stortford.

Clarke was jailed for eight years and nine months in July 2016 for breaching a restraining order, assaulting and attempting to kidnap his ex-partner in Braintree, stealing her car and driving it whilst disqualified, burgling his own father's home, and setting fire to his ex-partner and mother-in-law’s properties.

Lynne Shirley, mitigating, said Clarke realised he had acted stupidly and had learned a lesson.

She said that, since being released from jail, Clarke had forged a relationship with his children from a previous relationship and was concerned about the impact of returning to custody.

Judge Emma Peters said Clark had committed a "really frightening" offence by breaking into the woman's home before "weaponsing" private images against her.

She said Clarke had caused the woman a great deal of anxiety and distress.

He was jailed for 32 months, to run concurrently to his other sentence, and was handed an indefinite restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.