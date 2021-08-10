'Really stupid decision' - biker in 120mph A14 police chase

Published: 6:45 AM August 10, 2021

The incident took place on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

A motorcyclist who drove at speeds of up to 120mph during a police chase has been given a suspended sentence.

Sentencing 20-year-old Jordan Kent, Recorder Graham Huston said: “The fact that no-one was killed or injured is purely down to good luck.”

Ipswich Crown Court heard that the chase started after a police officer saw Kent riding a Suzuki motorcycle on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds at 7.40pm on November 23 last year.

When he caught up with him, he saw Kent was travelling at 120mph.

The police officer activated the flashing lights and siren on his car and the bike had “taken off at speed,” said Daniel Setter, prosecuting.

At one stage, the motorcycle took a slip road off the A14 but rejoined it shortly afterwards.

At Kentford, the motorcycle was driven at 80mph in a 40mph speed limit and then increased its speed to 100mph, said Mr Setter.

The motorcycle’s speed further increased to 120mph and it was then driven through a red traffic light at 60mph in a 30mph zone.

The pursuit continued into Newmarket and the driver of the police car pulled back, due to the danger to pedestrians in the area.

The officer continued driving in the same direction as the motorcycle and as he approached the racecourse, he saw that the rider appeared to be waiting for him, said Mr Setter.

The motorcyclist then drove off at speed back towards Newmarket and other officers went to Kent’s home in High Street, Lakenheath to wait for him to return and arrest him, said Mr Setter.

Kent, of High Street, Lakenheath, admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He was given a 10-month sentence of detention in a young offenders' institution, suspended for two years.

He was also given a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work.

In addition, Kent was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered for pay £120 costs.

Simon Gladwell, for Kent, said his client had no previous convictions and had made a “really stupid decision” to drive in the way he did.

He said Kent drove off because he thought he was being chased by someone and did not initially realise it was a police car.