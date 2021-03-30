Man who attacked nurse at hospital is jailed

Published: 6:00 AM March 30, 2021

A man who punched a computer screen and attacked a nurse at an Essex hospital has been jailed for 10 months.

Kai Brazier, 22, claimed to have no memory of the attack at Colchester Hospital on November 16, 2019 - but an expert's report concluded there was no medical reason why he would not remember, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Brazier had been on a driving lesson earlier that day and was involved in an accident after a vehicle shunted the learner car from behind, and he suffered whiplash.

His driving instructor said he should get checked out at the hospital and Brazier attended the accident and emergency department around 4pm, the court heard.

Brazier was awaiting a CT scan when he started to become aggressive, swearing at the hospital matron and calling her useless, Matthew Kirk, prosecuting, told the court.

He punched a computer screen, causing it to smash, before walking off down the corridor.

A male nurse then tried to calm him down, but Brazier punched the nurse on the top of the head, causing a large cut.

Brazier then grappled with the nurse and was seen on CCTV throwing two more punches, Mr Kirk said.

The nurse suffered a 2cm cut on his head and his shirt was torn.

In a victim impact statement, summarised in court by Mr Kirk, the nurse said he had to take time off work and it was four or five months before he began to feel himself again.

In police interview, Brazier said he had no memory of the incident due to the earlier car accident he had been involved in and was "horrified" by what he saw on the CCTV.

However, a doctor's report concluded there was no medical reason to explain Brazier's memory loss.

Brazier, of Arnold Drive, Colchester, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage on August 4 last year.

The offences also put him in breach of a suspended sentence, which was imposed in 2018 after he was convicted of grievous bodily harm following an assault on a rough sleeper.

Juliet Donovon, mitigating, said her client had experienced a "troubled childhood" and had not offended since the incident.

She added he was "extremely remorseful" for what had happened.

Judge Emma Peters said the offence was "so serious that it should be marked with immediate custody".

She added that all NHS workers should be treated with "great respect and consideration".

Brazier was jailed for a total of 10 months, and will have to serve half of that sentence in custody before he is released on licence.