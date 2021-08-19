Suffolk prisoner handed further two-year sentence over phone use

Published: 4:21 PM August 19, 2021

Karl Tulloch has been handed a further two-year sentence for mobile phone use at HMP Highpoint in west Suffolk - Credit: Northamptonshire Police

A Suffolk prisoner who illegally used a mobile phone at HMP Highpoint has been handed a further two-year sentence.

Karl Tulloch, 35, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court after being charged with transmitting, or causing to transmit, any image or sound from inside a prison by electronic communication for simultaneous reception outside a prison last year.

Two others, Jamie-Lee Robertshaw, 34, and 52-year-old Sharon Langstaff were also charged for the same offence.

Tulloch, formerly of Northampton, was further charged with one count of a mobile phone inside a prison. He is currently serving an 11-month sentence after being recalled to prison.

He pleaded guilty to the offences on July 8 and was sentenced to a total of 15 months for four counts relating to the illegal phone use, plus a further nine months for the possession charge, to be served consecutively.

You may also want to watch:

Robertshaw, of Ellis Way in Northampton, also entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to a 14-month community order, plus a two-month electronically monitored curfew. She must also complete six months of mental health treatment.

Langstaff, of Malcolm Road in the town, also admitted to the charge and was given the same sentence.

Robertshaw was also given a further two-month community order for a breach of a previous conditional discharge.

All three were also ordered to pay a victim surcharge.

Investigating officer detective constable Scott Allan, of the Serious and Organised Crime Team at Northamptonshire Police, said: “After receiving information to suggest Karl Tulloch was using an illegal phone from within HMP Highpoint, Northamptonshire Police worked with the prison service to disrupt and prevent his criminal activity, and bring proceedings against those involved.

“The criminal use of phones in prison poses a significant risk to the safety and security of those within the prison estate as well as those in the community.

"Our force will pursue opportunities to prosecute those who continue to offend, whether they are in the community or in prison, with the support of our partner agencies to ensure the safety and protection of others.”

A fourth person charged in connection with the case, Kathryn Fraser-Turner, 50, of Bridgemere Close, Westcroft, Milton Keynes, will appear in court for sentencing on October 28.

A fifth person, a Coventry woman aged 35, is due to stand trial in November.