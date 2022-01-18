News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman spat and coughed at police saying she had Covid

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:33 PM January 18, 2022
Ipswich crown court with road sign

Kathleen McEvilley will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

An Essex woman who tried to spit and cough at two police officers after telling them she had Covid-19 will be sentenced in March.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Tuesday (January 18) via a video link was 43-year-old Kathleen McEvilley, of Chestnut Way, Tiptree.

She admitted two offences of assaulting emergency workers on May 3 last year by trying to cough and spit at them after telling them she had the virus.

She also admitted an offence of assaulting a police officer by beating by kicking him on the same date.

McEvilley denied two further offences of assault on emergency workers on May 3 last year but the court heard that the pleas were acceptable and the prosecution would not be seeking a trial on them.

Recorder Darren Reed adjourned sentence until March 1 for a pre-sentence report and told McEvilley that all sentencing options would be open to the court.

Ipswich Crown Court
Essex

