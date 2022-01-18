Woman spat and coughed at police saying she had Covid
- Credit: Archant
An Essex woman who tried to spit and cough at two police officers after telling them she had Covid-19 will be sentenced in March.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Tuesday (January 18) via a video link was 43-year-old Kathleen McEvilley, of Chestnut Way, Tiptree.
She admitted two offences of assaulting emergency workers on May 3 last year by trying to cough and spit at them after telling them she had the virus.
She also admitted an offence of assaulting a police officer by beating by kicking him on the same date.
McEvilley denied two further offences of assault on emergency workers on May 3 last year but the court heard that the pleas were acceptable and the prosecution would not be seeking a trial on them.
Recorder Darren Reed adjourned sentence until March 1 for a pre-sentence report and told McEvilley that all sentencing options would be open to the court.
