Kawasaki motorcycle stolen after thieves raid garage in west Suffolk
Published: 2:34 PM December 17, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk police
A Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen after thieves raided a garage at a home in Beck Row, near Mildenhall.
The incident happened at some point between 8am on Monday, December 6 and 1pm the following Sunday, Suffolk police said.
An unknown number of thieves broke into a garage at an address in Tithe Avenue and stole the green and black Kawasaki motorcycle, which has Monster livery.
It is believed the motorcycle may have been loaded into a van or on a trailer as it had no fuel.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/70190/21.
