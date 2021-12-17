News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Kawasaki motorcycle stolen after thieves raid garage in west Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:34 PM December 17, 2021
The Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen from a home in Beck Row, near Mildenhall - Credit: Suffolk police

A Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen after thieves raided a garage at a home in Beck Row, near Mildenhall.

The incident happened at some point between 8am on Monday, December 6 and 1pm the following Sunday, Suffolk police said.

An unknown number of thieves broke into a garage at an address in Tithe Avenue and stole the green and black Kawasaki motorcycle, which has Monster livery.

It is believed the motorcycle may have been loaded into a van or on a trailer as it had no fuel.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/70190/21.

