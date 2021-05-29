News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man charged in connection with drug dealing in Colchester

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 3:10 PM May 29, 2021   
Hubbard was convicted of six counts of burglary and two counts of theft on May 23 at Colchester Magi

Kie Ramsey, 22, of Mallards Road, Barking, has been charged with several drugs offences.

A man from East London has been charged following an investigation into the sale of drugs in Colchester.

Kie Ramsey, 22, was arrested following a police raid at an address in Barking on Wednesday May 25.

The warrant was carried out as part of an investigation by Essex Police's Operation Raptor — a specialist team tackling gangs and organised crime in the county.

Ramsey, of Mallards Road, Barking, has now been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession of a Class B drug, and acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property.

He appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on May 26 and well next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on June 23.

Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rangers' Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Scottish P

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town priced out of move for Jermain Defoe

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Sunderland's Charlie Wyke with the match ball after the Sky Bet League One match at the Stadium of L

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Ipswich Town target Sunderland trio

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Marks and Spencer has announced it is to cut jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic Picture: SARAH LUC

Suffolk stores under threat as M&S announces 30 closures

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it wa

Investigations

Play centre boss who appeared on ITV show loses court battle with landlord

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon