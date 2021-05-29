Man charged in connection with drug dealing in Colchester

Published: 3:10 PM May 29, 2021

Kie Ramsey, 22, of Mallards Road, Barking, has been charged with several drugs offences.

A man from East London has been charged following an investigation into the sale of drugs in Colchester.

Kie Ramsey, 22, was arrested following a police raid at an address in Barking on Wednesday May 25.

The warrant was carried out as part of an investigation by Essex Police's Operation Raptor — a specialist team tackling gangs and organised crime in the county.

Ramsey, of Mallards Road, Barking, has now been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession of a Class B drug, and acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property.

He appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on May 26 and well next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on June 23.