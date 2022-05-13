Drink driver who assaulted three police officers banned from the roads

Klaudia Piricova, 21, of High Street, Mildenhall, was banned from driving and given a community order - Credit: ARCHANT

A 21-year-old drink driver who was driving while more than double the limit has been banned from the roads.

Klaudia Piricova, 21, of High Street, Mildenhall, was banned from driving for nearly two years after being caught driving while more than twice the drink-drive limit in the Suffolk town.

Police were called at about 11.10pm on Wednesday, April 13 following reports of a suspected drink driver travelling along the A1101 Kingsway.

Officers quickly attended and located a silver Volkswagen Golf, which matched the description of the suspected vehicle, parked on the side of the road with its hazards on.

The female driver assaulted two police officers before failing the initial roadside breath test.

She was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning where she assaulted a third officer before failing a further breath test, providing a sample of 89 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (the legal limit is 35mg in 100ml).

She was subsequently charged with three counts of assault on an emergency worker and one count of driving with excess alcohol.

Piricova appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday 10 May where she pleaded guilty to the offences and was given a 12-month community order and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was also disqualified from driving for 22 months (which could be reduced to 12 weeks on completion of a drink drive rehabilitation course, which she would have to pay for herself) and ordered to pay costs totalling £1,190.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.