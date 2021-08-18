News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Knife-wielding man stole cash from takeaway in late-night robbery

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:47 PM August 18, 2021   
The incident happened at Quality Food in Walton-on-the-Naze

The incident happened at Quality Food in Walton-on-the-Naze - Credit: Google Maps

A man armed with a knife stole a three-figure sum of cash from a food takeaway in Walton-on-the-Naze town centre.

Essex Police said the incident happened at Quality Food in Old Pier Street at around 10.20pm on Tuesday.

He stole a three-figure sum of cash before fleeing from the scene.

The suspect has been described as short, stocky, man in his 30s who was wearing all black and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/171254/21.

You may also want to watch:

Essex Live
Clacton-on-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Firefighters remained on scene until the early hours on Tuesday

Suffolk Live | Updated

Fire crews remain at herb factory fire through the night

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Farmer-inventor Jeff Claydon of Claydon Drills, based near Newmarket

Farming

Farmer-inventor deeply disappointed after losing long-running patent case

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance landed on the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich

Suffolk Live | Updated

Emergency services called to incident on Ipswich estate

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The A133 roundabout near St Osyth Road and Progress Way

Essex Live

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after crash into road sign on A133

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon