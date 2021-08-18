Knife-wielding man stole cash from takeaway in late-night robbery

Published: 2:47 PM August 18, 2021

The incident happened at Quality Food in Walton-on-the-Naze - Credit: Google Maps

A man armed with a knife stole a three-figure sum of cash from a food takeaway in Walton-on-the-Naze town centre.

Essex Police said the incident happened at Quality Food in Old Pier Street at around 10.20pm on Tuesday.

He stole a three-figure sum of cash before fleeing from the scene.

The suspect has been described as short, stocky, man in his 30s who was wearing all black and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/171254/21.